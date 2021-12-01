Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,968. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

