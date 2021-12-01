VideoCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,351.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $73.74 million and $150,351.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,549,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

