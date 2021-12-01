Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Milton R. Berlinski Sells 129,565 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

