VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

VICI stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

