Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $594.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Viant Technology has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

