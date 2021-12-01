VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $63.66 million and approximately $30,186.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,570,713 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

