Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$14.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.92.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

