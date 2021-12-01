Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.83.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

