Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 136,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,229. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

