Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

