Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $20.24 million and $378,122.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.