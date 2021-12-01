Velo Hits One Day Volume of $906,893.00 (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $71.98 million and approximately $906,893.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

