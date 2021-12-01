Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

VEEV stock traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.12. 1,430,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,116. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.34. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

