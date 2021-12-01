Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.