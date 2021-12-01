Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.3 days.

VTWRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

VTWRF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.