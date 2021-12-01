Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

