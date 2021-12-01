Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BND stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

