Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

