Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.