Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Fundamentun LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,187. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.