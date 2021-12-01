Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VGLT opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

