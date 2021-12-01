Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

VYM stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60.

