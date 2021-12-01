Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

