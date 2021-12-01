VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 268,278 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.