Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.11. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 49,613 shares changing hands.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 828,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

