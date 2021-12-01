UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

