Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

