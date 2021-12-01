Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 79,763 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 79,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $14,168,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

