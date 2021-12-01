UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $512.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.92.

UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

