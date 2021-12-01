UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.75.

UNH stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.99. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The company has a market cap of $426.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.95 and its 200 day moving average is $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

