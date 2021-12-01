UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

