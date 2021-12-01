United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,158,230. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

