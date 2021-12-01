United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

United Lithium stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. United Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

