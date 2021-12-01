United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.89

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 1545911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 75.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,787,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

