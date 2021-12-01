UniMex Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $63,794.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,406,390 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

