UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Reaches $27.42 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and $1.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.