Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

