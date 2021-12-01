UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to C at TheStreet

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UMH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE UMH opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $312,730. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.