UMB Bank N A MO Sells 61,668 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,668 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

