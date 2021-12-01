UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.88 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3,111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $340.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

