UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.35 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.