UMB Bank N A MO Buys 38,550 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Square were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.70, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

