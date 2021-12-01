UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 9,863 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 683.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $692.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.29 and a 200-day moving average of $618.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.