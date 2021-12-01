Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UEHPF opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $32.60.
About Ultra Electronics
