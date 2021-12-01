Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000.

XSMO stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

