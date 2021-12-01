Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTI traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

