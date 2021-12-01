Udemy Inc’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) Quiet Period To End on December 8th

Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Udemy had issued 14,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $420,500,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

