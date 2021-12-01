uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.