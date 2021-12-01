uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

