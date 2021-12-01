uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

UCL stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.